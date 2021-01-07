BlockStamp Market Capitalization Reaches $3.99 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 80.8% lower against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $14,934.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004638 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002636 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005498 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000848 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,801 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,835 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

