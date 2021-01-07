BLOCKv Trading 12.3% Higher This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $53,378.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00293311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.91 or 0.02724274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.