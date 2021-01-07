Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $111.16 million and $247,797.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00007702 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00115628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00480580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00234729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

