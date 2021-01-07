Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Market Cap Tops $108.31 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $108.31 million and approximately $242,024.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00007410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00441467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00244970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

