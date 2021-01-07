bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading 7.7% Higher

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.36. 1,004,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 977,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 46.7% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
