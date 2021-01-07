bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading 7.7% Higher

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.36. 1,004,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 977,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 46.7% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.