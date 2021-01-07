Bluzelle (BLZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.66 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $51.55 and $13.77. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00304560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.87 or 0.02776895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

About Bluzelle

BLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,401,415 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle's official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle's official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

