B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $497.16

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $497.16 and traded as high as $534.40. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) shares last traded at $530.00, with a volume of 2,611,305 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 473 ($6.18).

The firm has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 497.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 476.46.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

