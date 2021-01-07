BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ZPR.TO) (TSE:ZPR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ZPR.TO) (TSE:ZPR) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$9.92. 92,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 101,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.13.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ZPR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ZPR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.