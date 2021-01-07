BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Up 2.4%

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (TSE:GBT)’s share price rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.49. Approximately 1,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$424.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.87.

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (TSE:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$194.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO)’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

About BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

