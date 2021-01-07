BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 261,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,766. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

