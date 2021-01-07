Bob’s Repair Price Up 26% Over Last Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $336,234.07 and approximately $11,710.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $24.43 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00038839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00280276 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.23 or 0.02691289 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012494 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob's Repair can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

