BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Volume Hits $162,791.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 181% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00004564 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 167.1% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $162,791.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,235.11 or 1.00133496 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016885 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010418 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,680 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

