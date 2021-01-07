Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Trading Down 4.4%

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.15 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 96,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 130,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BONH shares. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £10.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.43.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

