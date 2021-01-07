BonusCloud Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $620,814.04 and $1,215.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00278603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $985.46 or 0.02623646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012800 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.