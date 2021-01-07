Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.82

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 3268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $236,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

