BoringDAO (BOR) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.61 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $16.61 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $411.34 or 0.01056275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 56% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00449251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00242772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056579 BTC.

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

