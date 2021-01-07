BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Reaches $902,864.04

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $902,864.04 and $3,978.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

