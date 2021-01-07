Bounty0x (BNTY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,428.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $351,728.86 and approximately $4,428.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 75.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00317388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.47 or 0.02848952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.