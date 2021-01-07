Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 75.3% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $350,328.13 and $7,156.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00282060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.43 or 0.02734361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

