BOX Token 1-Day Volume Tops $7,353.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. BOX Token has a market cap of $504,530.89 and $7,353.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 57.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

