Bread Hits One Day Volume of $564,198.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $564,198.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00278603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $985.46 or 0.02623646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012800 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

