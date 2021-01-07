Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

BNTGY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

