Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

BNTGY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

