Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 451,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 200,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

BLIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

