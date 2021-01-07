Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $443.12

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $443.12 and last traded at $442.95, with a volume of 100659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $425.46.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,053 shares of company stock worth $163,947,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

