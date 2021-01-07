Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

