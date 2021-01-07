Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $1.98. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 4,873 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

