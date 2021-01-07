Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $13.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $15.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $43.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $44.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.06 million, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $113.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Shares of CRON opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 over the last 90 days. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cronos Group by 24,579.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 131,254 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.