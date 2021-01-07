Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $11,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

GFL opened at $28.83 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.