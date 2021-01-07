Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce sales of $77.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.27 million and the lowest is $75.07 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $62.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $285.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $287.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $377.89 million, with estimates ranging from $373.27 million to $390.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,397,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,149,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,075,787 shares of company stock worth $715,704,558 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 30.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health stock opened at $129.54 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $138.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.58.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

