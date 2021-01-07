Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTCF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,805. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at $643,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 80.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

