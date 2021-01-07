Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $559.59 million, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chuy’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

