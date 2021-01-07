Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 788,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 588,035 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $488,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $181,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

