Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Southern Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Southern in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.