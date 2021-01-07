Brokers Offer Predictions for AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

ABCL opened at $39.61 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

