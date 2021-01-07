Brokers Offer Predictions for Certara, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Certara in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Certara stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

