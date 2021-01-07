Brokers Offer Predictions for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $168.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $171.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

