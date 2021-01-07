Brokers Offer Predictions for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

TXN opened at $164.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $167.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

