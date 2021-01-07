Brokers Offer Predictions for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.04 for the year.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

