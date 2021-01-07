Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.93.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th.

