Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.55. Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,178 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48.
About Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP)
Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.
Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Shares of Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.55. Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,178 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48.
About Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP)
Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.
See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.