Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.64

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 1536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Brother Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.
