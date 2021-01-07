Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.64

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 1536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.59. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

