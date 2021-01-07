Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $40.01. Brother Industries shares last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 480 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

