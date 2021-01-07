Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.43

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.43 and last traded at $83.69, with a volume of 6324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after buying an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after acquiring an additional 367,325 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 171.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

