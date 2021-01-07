BTIG Research Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Wedbush upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.00. 659,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,805,299. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,260 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 748.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

