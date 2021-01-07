BTIG Research Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
