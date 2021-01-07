BTIG Research Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

