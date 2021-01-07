Builders FirstSource (BLDR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR):

1/6/2021 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

1/6/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $39.00 to $48.00.

1/4/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

12/1/2020 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 109,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

