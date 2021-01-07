Burst (BURST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,797.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $14,797.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,727,070 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

