BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $55,380.00. Insiders sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $878,186 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $184,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

