Bytom (BTM) Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $94.21 million and approximately $28.23 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00430597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,647,091,912 coins and its circulating supply is 1,399,806,982 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.