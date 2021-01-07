C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 17.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was up 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.00 and last traded at $133.58. Approximately 6,836,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,381,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in C3.ai by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 98,378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

